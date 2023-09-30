UM Shore Regional Health Golf Tournament Nets Over $70,000 for Patient Care

UM Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) netted over $70,000 for patient care services at its annual golf tournament fundraiser held at Talbot Country Club.

Proceeds are designated for the purchase of a Remote Patient Monitoring system for UM Shore Medical Center at Easton, which will allow for health data such as a patient’s vital signs and medication reminders to be transmitted between to providers.

“This state-of-the-art technology will allow providers to monitor patients remotely, which is especially critical in rural settings like the Eastern Shore,” said Ken Kozel, President and CEO, UM SRH. “We are extremely grateful to all of our golfers and sponsors who helped make this purchase possible.”

The Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton was the lead sponsor of the tournament, with a generous gift of $25,000.

The first place winner for gross score was Harbor House Seafood, with a score of 55. The first place winner for net score was Doug James Real Estate Services, LLC/Intown Management, with a score of 50. For a full listing of winners, visit umhospfoundation.org.

“We would like to thank everyone for their continued support of our annual golf tournament,” said Rebecca Bair, Vice President, Philanthropy, UM Memorial Hospital Foundation. “Through the years, and because of our loyal community, Memorial Hospital Foundation has been able to improve care of our patients by helping to fund equipment and technology upgrades, facility renovations and staff education.”

For more information about the Foundation, contact Bair at [email protected] or 410-822-1000 ext. 5509 or visit ummhospfoundation.org.