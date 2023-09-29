Chestertown Flashback: Stopping off at Kennedyville

Chartered in 1856, the Kent County Rail Road Company began constructing line in 1869, with the line between Massey and the Kennedyville station, seen here, opening in 1870. The line was eventually bought by the Pennsylvania Railroad in 1902. The Kennedyville station was moved first to Wilmington and then to Hockessin, DE.
Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.
