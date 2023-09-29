An Open Letter To The Historic District Commission

Dear Historic District Commission Members:

As you know, you are faced with the request of Washington College, a venerable Town institution, to tear down the historic Newman Armory and build a for-profit boutique hotel. This is the most significant decision this body has faced since its creation. Please consider the following as you reach your decision.

1. Clean the Vote of Conflicts of Interest

As commissioners, you are subject to the Town of Chestertown Public Ethics Law, which prohibits “improper influence and even the appearance of improper influence….”

Two of your current members have the prohibited Conflicts of Interest and should voluntarily recuse or be forced to recuse by the Commission itself.

David Holman was a member of the HDC in 2022 and remains a member today. He voted to approve the demolition of the Armory in 2022, and he later voted against rescinding HDC approval. He should not have been permitted to vote in 2022 since his wife is a fulltime faculty member of Washington College. This is a clear conflict of interest. In fact, in June 2022, Holman recused himself from voting on another Washington College project, so he is fully aware of his conflict. See HDC minutes of June 1, 2002.

Monica Sella was appointed to the HDC on or about July 2023. She has a multi-pronged and deep conflict of interest. Sella is a Washington College graduate (2009) and a former Washington College employee (2007-2011). Prior to her HDC appointment, she has spoken out publicly in support of Washington College when it was faced with local criticism. See, e.g., Sella’s December 4, 2019, letter to the editor of The Chestertown Spy. Further, she is married to a Washington College graduate (2001), a current committee member of the Washington College Alumni Association (2015-present), and the grandson of the former athletic director for whom Washington College’s baseball park is named. Her spouse is also general counsel and compliance officer for Dixon Valve & Coupling. Significantly, her spouse is one of three principals of Kent Forward, an alliance created several years ago by Dixon Valve & Coupling, Washington College, and Shore Medical Center at Chestertown. Today Kent Forward identifies itself as “essentially the community/government relations arm of The Dixon Group/KRM.”

On December 1, 2022, Sella’s spouse contacted Kees de Mooy, Town Zoning Administrator assigned to the HDC, about how to send a Kent Forward letter of support for the Armory’s demolition to the HDC members. Kent Forward’s letter of support was received by the Town on December 2, 2022, and sent by de Mooy to the Commission members on December 13. The letter characterized the Armory as “a permanently decaying building with major issues,” declaring “We are writing to strongly endorse the efforts to replace the current Armory with a hotel/conference center….” The letter requested that it “be read into the record when the College’s application is on the agenda again.” De Mooy has assured the Commission members that it would be. Today Kent Forward remains a staunch supporter of Washington College’s plans to replace the Armory with a boutique hotel. See Kent Forward current website at www.kentforward.org.