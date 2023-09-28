YMCA of the Chesapeake Announces Membership Campaign; Joining Fee Waived!

The YMCA of the Chesapeake is hosting its annual Fall Membership Campaign throughout the month of October and will waive the $75 joining fee at all eleven of its locations on the Eastern Shore.

“With the changing of the seasons, October is a great time to join, or rejoin, the Y and make a commitment to yourself, your family and your community,” said Jennifer Gill, YMCA of the Chesapeake Chief Operating Officer. “With the Y, you’re not just a member of a facility; you’re part of a cause. With a shared commitment to nurturing the potential of kids, improving health and well-being, and supporting our neighbors, Y membership not only brings about meaningful change in yourself, but also in your community.”

YMCA memberships not only provide access to a facility, they also support programs that strengthen our communities, support the organization’s programs and operations and ensure that no one is turned away due to an inability to pay.

YMCA of the Chesapeake memberships include access to all eleven YMCA of the Chesapeake locations from Elkton to Chincoteague as well as all Ys in Maryland and participating Ys across the Country. Members also benefit from more than 300 land and water fitness classes, free “stay and play” childcare while they exercise and discounts on youth sports, swim lessons, day camps and other enrichment programs.

Through the Y’s Open Doors Program, no individual or family is turned away due to financial hardship, and membership fees can be reduced for those who qualify. The Open Doors Program is made possible through the generosity of members, volunteers and community donors through the Annual Campaign.

To learn more about joining the YMCA of the Chesapeake, visit www.ymcachesapeake.org/membership or stop by a local branch. Branch locations are available at www.ymcachesapeake.org/locations.