Margaret Enloe-North Becomes Interim Executive Director of Chesapeake Music.

In early September, career nonprofit professional and consultant Margaret Enloe-North assumed the leadership at one of Talbot County’s premiere organizations for bringing amazing artists and performances to the Mid-Shore.

“We are very pleased to welcome Margaret as part of the Chesapeake Music team!” says Board President Barry Koh. “I know that her nonprofit experience will prove to be invaluable as we move forward and ultimately search for a new, permanent Executive Director in the spring.”

Enloe-North has spent her 30-year career entirely in the nonprofit sector. Having launched her new business, the Firebird Coaching & Consulting in 2021, she now serves as a coach for individual clients and small businesses and provides nonprofit clients with expert support in the areas of leadership, master planning, strategic communications, programming and fundraising.

“I really love serving as an Interim ED for organizations that are doing great work! My role allows a Board of Directors the opportunity to deeply reflect on the organization’s future while also knowing that daily operations will continue to work smoothly,” explains Enloe-North. “And I am really looking forward to working alongside the Board as we envision and lead Chesapeake Music into a new era. I have always appreciated both jazz and classical music and am delighted to help them bring renowned and up-and-coming musicians to the Mid-Shore that delight and surprise our audiences.”

Based in Easton, Maryland, Chesapeake Music is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to bring renowned jazz and classical musicians to delight, engage and surprise today’s audiences, and educate, inspire, and develop tomorrow’s. They have been doing it for more than 35 years! To learn more about Chesapeake Music or to purchase tickets to this concert, visit their website at https://chesapeakemusic.org/.