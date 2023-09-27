Wye River Upper School Welcomes Michele DeFreece as the Newest Board Member

Wye River Upper School, a leading institution in providing exceptional education and support for students with learning differences, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michele DeFreece as its newest board member.

Michele DeFreece is an accomplished leader with a deep commitment to education and a strong track record of community involvement. Her passion for empowering students with diverse learning needs aligns perfectly with Wye River Upper School’s mission to provide a transformative educational experience.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michele DeFreece to our board of trustees,” said Nikki Williams, Chair of the Board at Wye River Upper School. “Her wealth of knowledge, experience, and dedication to the education community make her an invaluable addition to our team. Michele shares our vision for ensuring that all students have access to high-quality education, and we look forward to her contributions in guiding our school’s growth and success.”

Michele DeFreece has an impressive background in education advocacy and leadership. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Special Education/Elementary Education from Fitchburg State College and a Master of Education in Student Development in Higher Education from Howard University. Her career has been marked by a commitment to promoting inclusivity and equity in education. Michele has over thirty years of progressively responsible academic and student affairs leadership experience in higher education. She also has expertise in developing, implementing, and evaluating strategic, assessment, and retention plans.

“I am honored to join the Wye River Upper School community and serve on its board of trustees,” said Michele DeFreece. “Wye River Upper School has a remarkable reputation for its commitment to providing a supportive and empowering learning environment for students with learning differences. I am eager to contribute to the school’s continued growth and success, ensuring that even more students benefit from its exceptional programs.”

Wye River Upper School has pioneered transforming students’ lives with learning differences for 21 years. The school’s dedicated faculty and staff and its board of trustees are committed to fostering academic excellence, self-advocacy, and lifelong learning for every student.

Michele DeFreece’s appointment as a board member reaffirms Wye River Upper School’s dedication to delivering the highest quality education and student support. Her passion for education, community engagement, and expertise will undoubtedly be a driving force in furthering the school’s mission.

For media inquiries, please contact Katie Lillard, Dir. of Enrollment and Communications, [email protected], 443.262.8267.