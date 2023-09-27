MENU

September 27, 2023

For “Love of the Horse.” Kent Co. Cup Goes to Royce Herman

Centerville horseman Royce Herman has won this year’s KENT COUNTY CUP, honoring individuals who contribute to the health and success of Eastern Shore’s equestrian community.

Herman, typically accompanied by his wife Martha, has dedicated countless hours promoting legislative and local community measures that enhance horseback riding and equestrian events. His volunteer service has lasted for decades.

His name has been engraved on the 1836 Sheffield silver cup permanently on display in the town council’s meeting chamber in Chestertown, Maryland. The group, Chestertown Horsemen, founded by David A. Turner, made the announcement.

“Royce is a loyal, active member of the statewide Maryland Horse Council,” says MHC leader Crystal Brumme Pickett. “Any organization could always use more like him.” Brumme-Pickett pointed to his three-decade fight to keep hunters out of open riding spaces one day a week, on Sundays. “As a gunsmith, Royce had certain credibility in the hunting world, which was instrumental.”

