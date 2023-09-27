Maryland Lieut. Governor to Visit Centreville

The Maryland Lieut. Governor will be in Centreville to report on the administration’s first months in office.As Maryland Governor Wes Moore’s administration continues to tackle Maryland emerging after the Covid years, Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller chairs the Work Zone Safety Work Group and the Council of Interfaith Outreach and has taken the lead on transportation and road safety for the on average 1000 roadway workers on the job in more than 300 sites across the state. She also has announced grants across the state for houses of worship to help prevent hate crime. Lt. Governor Miller will share her thoughts on the administration’s successes and challenges that remain on Saturday, October 14 in Centreville when she serves as the keynote speaker at the Queen Anne’s County True Blue Unity Dinner.

The event is hosted by Queen Anne’s County Democratic Central Committee and will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Kennard African American Heritage Cultural Center, 410 Little Kidwell Ave., Centreville. All are welcome. Donation is $75 per person which includes dinner and beverages. The event also includes a silent auction which will raise funds to support training and get out the vote operations in 2024 and 2026. Silent auction items include themed baskets, Ravens tickets, a photo shoot, and a vacation weekend in Ocean City.

To RSVP and obtain your ticket by Wednesday October 11, visit here.