Soul Jazz Return to The Mainstay

On Saturday, September 30, drummer, bandleader, and Eastern Shore resident Greg Burrows is proud to present his second fun and exciting Soul Jazz show at The Mainstay in Rock Hall, MD. Greg has invited some of the Northeast’s most talented musicians, including the exciting vocal stylings of vocalist Kathryn Farmer, to join him on stage.

Burrows introduced Mainstay audiences to his hybrid “Soul Jazz” project a year ago as one of the first acts to be featured on the Mainstay new outdoor stage. Soul Jazz is a blending of straight-ahead jazz (with a particular spotlight on the big Hammond B3 organ and the distinctive swirling sound of the Leslie cabinet it is played through), funk, R&B, Latin sounds, and soul music similar to what you might’ve heard in “organ shacks” on the Chitlin’ Circuit in the 1960s (like the Uptown Club in Chestertown!) or in an intimate jazz club in Greg’s original home base in New York City. You’ll hear familiar songs (don’t be surprised if they count off a Stevie Wonder tune), some toe-tapping originals, and music that brings a good feeling to all people of all backgrounds and musical tastes.

Greg Burrows is perhaps best known locally as the drummer in the Dick Durham Jazz Trio. His drumming has been heard on national television, film soundtracks, radio, and on stages and festivals around the globe. Greg has played drums and percussion with Brooklyn’s Chicha Libre band, and was the pit drummer for the Blue Man Group in New York City. He has also contributed his singing voice locally to the Chester River Chorale. If that’s not enough, you can see and hear Greg locally with the new classic country music band The Good Stuff, the latest project of The Alligators’ leader Philip Dutton.

International jazz and R&B vocalist and recording artist Kathryn Farmer has enjoyed a stellar reputation on the world jazz scene. She has a 5-octave range and an electrifying stage presence (most recently gracing the stage at New York City’s premier jazz spot Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola in August of this year). She is also an arranger, composer, lyricist, Hammond B3 organist and pianist. She’s wooed audiences in NYC, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Far East.

Al Orlo spent 25 years as guitarist and music director for legendary singer and songwriter, Ben E. King (Stand By Me, Under the Boardwalk). He is equally comfortable playing classic rock ‘n roll as he is playing jazz, blues, and pretty much anything else. His numerous Broadway show credits are proof of his amazing versatility.

Born and raised in New York City, organ man Judd Nielsen has been playing since the age of five. His style of playing and singing can be described in one word — soulful. After starting out on piano, Judd shifted his focus to the big Hammond organ in high school. Over the years, his varied musical affiliations have included Walter “Wolfman” Washington and the Roadmasters, Trombone Shorty, Melvin Sparks, Big Daddy Kane, The James Hunter Six and Lee Fields and The Expressions.

Showtime for the live concert event is 8 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door).

The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland. Its regular calendar of local, regional, and nationally touring artists features a live performance every week of the year (February through December) in a wide variety of music genres.

The programs of the Mainstay are supported with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council and the Kent Cultural Alliance.