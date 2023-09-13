Choptank Health Mobile Unit now in Chestertown

Choptank Community Health System is bringing its mobile healthcare unit to Chestertown to help serve people in Kent County. The initiative is made possible through a partnership with Choptank Health, the Town of Chestertown, and the Chestertown Police Department. The mobile unit will be used to provide medical, behavioral health, and dental services to communities in Kent County.

The Chestertown Police Department at 601 High St. will house the mobile health unit while not out in Kent County delivering health care to residents. Services will be provided while the unit is out in the community and not from the unit in the parking lot.

“Choptank Health is very thankful for this opportunity to connect healthcare with our communities and local agencies,” said Choptank Health President and CEO Sara Rich. “We are especially grateful for Councilman Herz’s help while we were exploring the best places to call home for our mobile unit.”

“The search criteria included having a secure location for overnight parking and accessibility to electricity to recharge the unit’s instrumentations,” said Chestertown Council Ward 2 Member Thomas A. Herz, Jr. “The Chestertown Police Department fits the criteria, and is centrally located, which is an added bonus.”

Rich says this is their third mobile health unit and expands Choptank Health’s capability to truly meet its patients where they are. Other units are used during the school year to provide school-based medical and dental services and as a platform for Choptank Health’s migrant program team to visit various farms, agricultural nurseries, and crab houses across the Shore.

“Choptank Health is an essential community partner in delivering healthcare to people in Chestertown and those living in rural areas of the entire Mid-Shore region,” said Chestertown Mayor David Foster. “We felt it was essential to support the operations of their mobile unit to help break down barriers to healthcare while supporting the health of residents in our community.”

“Helping Choptank Health provide healthcare to people in our rural communities is important,” said Chestertown Police Department Chief Ronald M. Dixon. “We’re glad to have the opportunity to support their work and our community in this meaningful way.”

Choptank Community Health System provides medical, dental, and School-Based health services to more than 30,000 adults and children in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated healthcare for all. Medical services include primary healthcare, women’s health, pediatrics, behavioral health, chronic health management, and care navigation, with new medical patients welcome. More information is at www.choptankhealth.org.