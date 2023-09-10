A Different Kind of Iceman Cometh to CFF: A Chat with Director Harold Jackson III

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

By his own count, Emmy-nominated producer and director Harold Jackson has done 12 full feature films or shorts since he fell in love with cinema while growing up in Los Angeles. After growing up in an extended family of film consumers and serving his time in the U.S. Marine Corps, Jackson immediately doubled down on his love of film with an undergraduate degree in television and a master’s in film from American University.

Since those school days, Harold has produced, written, and directed multiple films, series, and documentaries and is a critically acclaimed writer, director, and filmmaker. Some of his award-winning productions include “Last Night” (ABFF BEST SCREENPLAY/AUDIENCE CHOICE Winner) and HBO Best Film winning “Unarmed Man.” Harold received an EMMY Nomination for his guest-producing work on the series “Anacostia.” Harold’s recent projects include “The Forgettable Life of Liam White,” with a cast of Jasmine Guy, TC Carson, and singer Brave Williams, “GASLIGHT,” and his latest creation, “Once Upon A Time In The District.”

The secret sauce for his successful film career is a commitment to tell different stories to different audiences. A case in point is Harold’s most recent film, Million to One, which will open this month in theaters. Unapologetically a family film with traditional comedy and warm-hearted characters, Jackson doesn’t hesitate to use tried and true traditional storytelling when he connects with a good plot.

But unlike other filmmakers who stay within a specific genre, Harold equally embraces pushing the envelope. Immediately after finishing Million to One, Jackson moved to the other extreme with his production of Iceman: Chapter One, which will have his world premiere at the Chesapeake Film Festival on September 30th.

In Iceman, Jackson turns his camera to the world of organized crime and the tale of a newly retired organized crime fixer pulled back deeper into the underground than he’s ever been before.

The Spy chatted briefly with Harold last week via Zoom to hear about his career and why he selects such diverse projects for his passion for storytelling.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For tickets and information about the Chesapeake Film Festival, please go here.