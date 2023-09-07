Honoring Diversity: Kent County Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

September celebrates National Hispanic American Heritage Month by recognizing the remarkable contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans to the nation’s history, culture, and society.

The celebration of diversity originated in 1968 when President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law the Hispanic Heritage Week, which was later expanded to a month-long celebration by President Ronald Reagan in 1988. The chosen dates encompass the anniversaries of independence for several Latin American countries, including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexico, and Chile.

Although nationally, it will be recognized from September 15th to October 16th, Kent Cultural Alliance is getting a jump on it and opening Friday, September 8th, with three events planned at the Raimond Cultural Center.

On Friday, September 8th, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm, KCA will showcase the art of local artist Freddy Granillu and poems by Iris Figeuroa, along with a display of masks and textiles from Latin America. The evening includes a selection of foods from across Mexico, Central and South America.

On Saturday, September 16th, Fiesta Latina will be held from 10:00am to 3:00pm as part of the A and E District Art Walk and Talavera painting display. From 10:00am to noon, RiverArts KIDSPOT will hold Talavera painting workshops, From 6:00pm to 9:00pm Fiesta Bailable y Comida Para la Venta / Dance Party & Food Trucks will take place on Park Row

Danza Y Cultura will take place Saturday, September 30th, 2023 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm at the Raimond Cultural Center. Reservations Required. Folklórica / Salsa Y Tango / Bomba / Canto de Tangos, 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm. Limited seating. Reservations Required. At the Raimond Cultural Center, (Parking is available in the lot behind the Center, which is entered from Cross Street, next to the Saunders / MacLeod Law building – says private parking – that means you if you are visiting KCA! – Street Parking is also available.)

The Spy recently talked with KCA Director John Schratwieser, artist Freddy Granillo, Local Management Board Direct Rosemary Granillo, and community organizer Marcelina Carranza about the upcoming celebration and what it means to them.

This video is approximately eight minutes in length. For more about the month long celebration, go here.