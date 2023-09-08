Author Ned Tillman at The Kitchen September 13

The Bookplate is continuing their author event series in partnership with Chef Steve Quigg and The Kitchen for the fall season. On Wednesday, September 13th at 6pm, all are invited to The Kitchen and Pub at The Imperial Hotel to welcome author Ned Tillman as he discusses his historical novel, Good Endeavour: A Maryland Family’s Turbulent History 1695-2002.

In 1695 a family of English colonists acquired the rights to 110 acres of land near the Port of Joppa, on the Chesapeake Bay. They established Good Endeavour farm, which remained in the family for three centuries. Ned Tillman’s novel is the story of the members of that family. But it is far more than a multigenerational family saga, it is also a window into the evolution of the nation we live in today.

Good Endeavour offers “… a historical insight into the critical issues of our time,” said Tillman. “It reveals how hard it has always been to make and maintain progress in a politically, socially, economically, and morally diverse society.”

Drawing upon in-depth research, Tillman documents dramatic moments in America’s history including wars, the abolition of slavery, the struggle for women’s rights, the rise of industry with the labor conflicts and environmental destruction it produced, the Great Depression, and the activism of the 1960s and 70s.

“The book inspires readers to think more deeply about their own past.” – Business Monthly

“Ned’s books engage readers in caring about our past, our impact on our planet, and how to deal with the moral challenges we face today.” – The Little Patuxent Review

Ned Tillman is an award-winning author of three previous books; two works of nonfiction, The Chesapeake Bay Watershed, and Saving the Places We Love: Paths to Environmental Stewardship, and the YA novel The Big Melt. His books engage readers in caring about our past, our impact on our planet, and how to deal with the moral challenges we face today.

For more event details contact The Bookplate at 410-778-4167 or [email protected]. This event is free and open to the public and reservations are not required. The next author event is scheduled for 9/20 with author David O. Stewart. The Kitchen at the Imperial Hotel is located at 208 High Street in Chestertown, Maryland.