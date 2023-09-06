Opinion: Talbot County’s Joe Trippi on the No Labels Threat in 2024

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While political consultant Joe Trippi is the first to admit that he and his family are “come heres” it should be noted for the record that his “come here” took place more than 25 years ago. In fact, Trippi, who first hit national attention with his out-of-the-box management of Howard Dean’s 2004 presidential campaign, has been so local that for many years, he and his wife, Cathy, owned and operated Justine’s Ice Cream Parlour in St. Michaels.

With those credentials in mind, The Spy was eager to get a uniquely qualified opinion about the No Labels movement and the possibly tragic consequences of a third-party candidate for the country in 2024. As noted in our conversation with Joe, he considers a 3rd party candidacy a direct threat to democracy since it would open the door for a Trump victory. Consequently, he and other veteran political leaders (including Spy Columnist Al From) have formed Citizens to Save Our Republic to avoid this kind of predicted outcome.

We talked to Joe by Zoom this week.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length.