It is time to gear up for the autumn gardening season at Environmental Concern’s 25th Annual Fall Native Plant Sale. We are returning to our in-person sale on EC’s campus in historic St. Michaels. Over 70 species of native herbaceous plants, trees, and shrubs will be available for purchase on September 8 and 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. With over 50 years of experience growing plants native to the Chesapeake Bay watershed, EC will offer quality, locally grown ecotypes to add to your garden.

Whether looking for native flowering perennials to support pollinating insects, or shrubs with the texture and color to set your landscape apart, you will find the perfect plant at the sale. EC’s nursery staff has selected plants for rain gardens, pollinator gardens, drainage swales, and coastal shorelines. Our knowledgeable staff will be available to offer advice and guidance as you choose the appropriate plants for your garden habitat.

Environmental Concern’s (EC) native plant sale is your opportunity to see and inspect the plants before you buy them. A healthy plant will have strong stems, vibrant foliage, and well-developed roots. We encourage customers to turn the plants over to look at the hardy root systems and to ask questions about our growing processes. EC only sells local ecotypes which have adapted to survive in our climate. Native plants are hardy and require less maintenance and care than other species. Bringing native species into your garden has many benefits, including improving the health of our waterways and providing food and shelter for local wildlife. We encourage you to plant with a purpose.

Celebrate nature’s beauty with us! This event is open to everyone. Join us at Environmental Concern’s 25th Annual Fall Native Plant Sale for a fun-filled day of shopping at the plant sale, enjoying lunch in historic St. Michaels, or strolling on the Nature Trail.

Environmental Concern Inc. is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation dedicated to working with all aspects of wetlands – the world’s most productive and fascinating ecosystems.

For more information, follow us on social media or sign up for our plant sale updates at www.wetland.org.