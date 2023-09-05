Chesapeake Film Festival Prepares for September 30 Opening

The Chesapeake Film Festival, now in its 16th year, will once again transform downtown Easton into a film lovers’ destination this Fall. The LIVE Festival kicks off on September 30 at the historic Avalon Theatre, followed by a second day at The Ebenezer Theater on October 1. The festival will also feature a 7-day Virtual Festival from October 2 to October 8, showcasing 37 outstanding documentaries, narrative films, and animations. Plan your visit and buy tickets today at www.chesapeakefilmfestival.com

“All of us at Bluepoint Hospitality are delighted to support and promote the Chesapeake Film Festival. The festival is a wonderful partner and contributor to Easton’s robust artistic community. We look forward to hosting the second day of screenings and events on October 1st at The Ebenezer Theater.”

– Aynsley Schopfer, Manager, Prager Family Center for the Arts.

The LIVE Festival starts with the Maryland Premiere of Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection, a captivating documentary about the singer’s life and musical legacy. Don’t miss the chance to engage with the film team, including Writer/producer Randy Schmidt, Executive Producer Andy Streitfeld and Associate Producer Jon Gann, who will be present for audience questions.

The opening day includes blocks of documentary and narrative shorts, as well as the World Premiere of ICEMAN: Book One, directed by Harold Jackson III, an award-winning director, and Chesapeake Film Festival Board Member. Day One concludes with the Environmental Opening Night, featuring two local productions – A Passion for Oysters and Windshipped – followed by a panel discussion, including directors Dave Harp and Jon Bowermaster, and moderated by Ryan Conrath, Associate Professor of English in the Film Program at Salisbury University.

Day Two at The Ebenezer Theater begins with the documentary The Life and Legend of Jane Goodall, followed by a Q & A with director Judith Dwan Hallet. The day continues with a series of film blocks – Outdoors Maryland, Animation, Student and Comedy Shorts – each block includes Q&A’s with filmmakers. Day Two concludes with The Automat, an engaging documentary with Mel Brooks, followed by Q&A with director Lisa Hurwitz moderated by Martin Zell, CFF President.

For more details on the Live Festival films and to buy tickets, please visit www.chesapeakefilmfestival.com

***The 2023 VIRTUAL Festival continues online October 2 and runs through October 8. Enjoy 37 carefully curated independent films in the comfort of your own home for one amazing price! Explore brand new titles including Chesapeake, A Love Letter to a Watershed; 2020: Chaos and Hope; Outside Line; Whitman Brook; By My Side; Mapping Love; Spokespeople; Symphony of Courage; The Red Creek Sessions; Waves Apart, Requiem; Arctic Song; Four Metagraph Animationsand many more. Please be sure to join us for this celebration of international talent you can find nowhere else. For a full list of 2023 Virtual Films visit www.chesapeakefilmfestival.com

Be a VIP and enjoy access to every film and special event! Look forward to joining Festival filmmakers, directors, and contributors at the VIP Opening Night Reception on September 30 at 5:30 pm at Easton’s Academy Art Museum. The event is catered by Celebrity chef Jordan Lloyd of Hambleton House, and you can indulge in freshly-shucked oysters, generously provided by local contributors Tom Horton, Dave Harp, Sandy Cannon-Brown, and Richard Tilghman. Access to this exclusive experience is available for $125 per ticket, covering the VIP reception and access to all films and events during the LIVE Festival. Tickets can be purchased online at www.chesapeakefilmfestival.com

CFF showcases films from seasoned professionals, emerging filmmakers, and students. Films are selected for their creativity and originality, as well as story and direction. Generally, films that are not available online – or at least not until after the Chesapeake Film Festival – are given priority for the LIVE Festival. Highly-rated films that can be shared universally are selected for the VIRTUAL Festival, providing filmmakers and the festival audience with a global reach.

The Chesapeake Film Festival is generously supported by the Shared Earth Foundation, Mr. and Mrs. Paul Prager on behalf of Bluepoint Hospitality, Enel Green Power, The Nature Conservancy, Maryland Film Office, Shore United Bank, Choptank Electric, Easton Utilities, Maryland State Arts Council, Talbot Arts, Talbot County Department of Tourism, Artistic Insights Fund, Richard and Beverly Tilghman, U.S. Small Business Administration, and the Ravenal Foundation.

For more information, please contact Cid Collins Walker CFF Festival Director, [email protected] , (410) 822-3500 or visit www.chesapeakefilmfestival.com.