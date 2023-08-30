Institute for Adult Learning (IAL) Fall 2023 Semester Registration is Open

Although the first classes begin in early September, many classes have start dates in October, November and December. With more than 40 class offerings and three day trips to choose from, individuals can sign up for as many classes as desired by becoming members of IAL at any time during the semester. The membership cost is $90 per semester.



Courses are in the areas of: Brain, Body and Soul; History and Current Events; Culinary Arts; Local Environment and Science; and Literature, Arts and Crafts. Courses range from one to six sessions and classes are held Monday through Friday between 10:30am and 4:30pm. The location for most classes is the Kennard Cultural Center (410 Little Kidwell Ave) in Centreville. The focus is on personal enrichment and fun. IAL also offers monthly happy hour gatherings throughout the Mid-Shore area and has several day trips planned for this semester.



For details on course offerings, trips, and how to become an IAL member, please visit the IAL website: InstituteforAdultLearning.org





