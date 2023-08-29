My involvement in the March on Washington by Stan Salett

Editor’s Note: This is an except from Stan Salett’s The Edge of Politics: Stories from the Civil Rights Movement, the War on Poverty and the Challenges of School Reform.

The origins of the March actually went back to 1941, when A. Philip Randolph, the leader and founder of the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters, conceived of it as protest against employment discrimination. Randolph had built the Brotherhood into the most powerful African-American labor organization, with the capacity to seriously affect the operation of the nation’s rail system. Randolph called off the march only when Roosevelt agreed to issue an executive order establishing the first Fair Employment Practices Commission. But the idea of a March on Washington had taken root and 22 years later was being actively considered again. But Randolph himself had not been a leading figure in the civil rights movement of the late 1950s and early 1960s. When he suggested in the fall of 1962 that there be a march on Washington to be called the “Emancipation March for Jobs,” to take place on January 1, 1963, the civil rights organizations were not interested.

For many of us the action was not in Washington, D.C. (except what we were doing locally) but in communities all around the country. For the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) and Martin Luther King, Jr., the struggle was focused on Birmingham, Alabama (or as we called it in those days, “Bombingham”). Birmingham was still the most segregated and racially hostile city in the country. CORE was focusing on cities nationwide. The other major civil rights groups, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) and the National Urban League similarly had their own agendas. Working together did not come easily. Yet the events in the spring and summer seemed to do exactly that—force us to work together.

Bull Conner and the Birmingham police became more violent in their attempts to suppress the non-violent demonstrations led by Reverends Fred Shuttlesworth and Martin Luther King, Jr. The NAACP field secretary in Mississippi, Medgar Evers, was assassinated by white racists in Jackson. On June 19 President Kennedy proposed a new civil rights bill. Now there was a reason to come to Washington. King called A. Philip Randolph to tell him that he was ready to discuss a march.

Gradually, and not without pressure, the other groups came into line and met on July 2 in New York City. Randolph urged the others to accept Bayard Rustin as the chief organizer. Rustin was a controversial figure to several of the organizations. Openly gay and a former member of the Communist party, Rustin had some obvious downsides as the public face of the march. The assembled groups, pressed by Randolph, accepted Rustin as the March coordinator and scheduled the event for August 28. They also agreed that their local D.C. organizations would do much of the planning and March logistics.

Washington–CORE would represent the national organization on the planning committee, and Julius Hobson asked me to join him on the committee. The Reverend Walter Fauntroy represented SCLC and Reverend King, Sterling Tucker represented the Urban League and several people represented the NAACP. The SNCC was the least involved. Our meetings were relatively free of conflict. Maybe it was because the logistical issues were so enormous. At first we estimated that about 100,000 people would participate. As we got word of the growing numbers of bus charters, our estimates increased and increased and increased. About 450 buses were scheduled to leave from the 143rd Street Armory in New York City. Another 80 buses supplied by CORE were scheduled to leave from 125th Street. Special trains were chartered from Penn Station in New York, Chicago, Detroit, Jacksonville and Philadelphia. Eventually, 2,200 buses would come.