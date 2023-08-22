Back-to-School Dates for Kent County Public Schools

Students in Kent County Public Schools are returning to classrooms soon and open houses have been scheduled to welcome them and their families back.

The 2023-24 school year officially begins after Labor Day, with KCPS’ traditional staggered start for grades.

First- through sixth-graders and ninth-grade students all have their first day of school on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Those students in seventh and eighth grades and 10th through 12th grades are back in school starting Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Prekindergartners and kindergartners start their school year Thursday, Sept. 7.

Leading into the Labor Day holiday weekend, all schools will hold open houses on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Kent County High School’s open house will be held from 9 to 10 a.m.

Kent County Middle School follows with an open house from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

H.H. Garnet, Galena and Rock Hall elementary schools will all hold their open houses that afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m.

For more back-to-school information, including school times, supply lists, menus and more, visit www.kent.k12.md.us.