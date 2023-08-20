AAM Announces a New Atrium Commission by Marty Two Bulls, Jr

The Academy Art Museum is pleased to announce its new exhibition Marty Two Bulls, Jr.: Dominion. South Dakota-based Oglala Sioux artist Marty Two Bulls, Jr. will transform the Museum’s Saul Atrium Gallery with a site-specific installation. His work critiques consumption culture, using the metaphor of the American Bison, one of the first American resources consumed almost to extinction. The amorphic Bisons emerge from a mess of detritus: paper and Tyvek cutouts, soda cans, milk jugs, and more. Two Bulls, Jr. reflects on consumerism by creating a wasteland resulting from a disconnection with nature and ancestral forms of knowledge.

“We are looking forward to welcoming visitors to Two Bulls, Jr.’s Atrium commission, which serves as a layered acknowledgment of the oppression Native American people have endured in their homelands as well as a critique of consumer culture. The breadth of Two Bulls, Jr.’s practice is incredible: from the immersive, floor-to-ceiling hand-cut prints he amasses on top of one another for his wall-mounted work, to monumental sculptures made from found objects such as bottles and trash cans, Two Bulls, Jr. conjures a mimesis of a crucial sociopolitical reality. We are excited for the interactive dimension of the exhibition, which will allow visitors to scan QR codes to learn the histories of some of the elements Two Bulls, Jr. incorporates into his work, such as barbed wire and the American bison,” states Curator Mehves Lelic.

“Bison were a vital resource for many Native American people until the arrival of European settlers who hunted it to the verge of extinction. Two Bulls, Jr.’s work provides significant fodder for generative discussions about the legacies of colonization and the mistreatment of Indigenous people in this country, as well as our relationship to consumption and capitalism today. We’re thrilled to show our audiences such thought-provoking work and for rich dialogue to emerge,” adds Director Sarah Jesse.

