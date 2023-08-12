Delmarva Review: A Bay Fisherman’s Meteorological Lesson by Michael Salcman

Author’s Note: “The most important information any Bay sailor needs is the weather report available on the VHF radio by the National Marine Weather Forecast. The wise sailor needs daily information about wind strength and direction, the height of waves, and the strength of local currents. From all this some proverbial advice has been distilled, not only small craft prohibitions but the wisdom of being at anchor by 4 PM in the afternoon when most Bay storms are likely to appear and the average length of most thunderstorms coming from the North and the West is an hour. After a sailor has been caught in high winds and waves, the relief of a safe anchorage and survival is often remembered with a drink and a pet or a friend away from windward.”

A Bay Fisherman’s Meteorological Lesson

Good clouds flying west to east make no argument against

the planet’s breath while their horsetails banner the sky.

If we meet in angry confrontation, it’s an offshore front

hiding the sun and landing in a tumbling punt

with increasing frequency, gust after gust pushing us too close

to jagged rocks in rising oceans I’d rather not see,

our innards twisted with vain hopes rocked by reality.

Everything turns in its motion at once, not just our homes

but our fishing boats soaked by a two-ton punch

hitting the gunnels, throwing souls and stomachs up to the sky.

As the pandemic of fear snaps free my gimlet eye awaits

a drop of courage to steer us safely by

having left the sea for a cozy room with pictures of calmer waves

in a drowning town, a drink at my side and a cat to lee.

⧫

Michael Salcman is a poet, physician, and art historian. He was chairman of neurosurgery at the University of Maryland and president of the Contemporary Museum. His poems appear in Arts & Letters, Barrow Street, Café Review, Delmarva Review, Hopkins Review, The Hudson Review, New Letters, and Smartish Pace. Books include The Clock Made of Confetti, The Enemy of Good is Better, Poetry in Medicine, his popular anthology of classic and contemporary poems on doctors, patients, illness & healing, A Prague Spring, Before & After, winner of the 2015 Sinclair Poetry Prize, and Shades & Graces, inaugural winner of The Daniel Hoffman Legacy Book Prize (Spuyten Duyvil, 2020). Necessary Speech: New & Selected Poems was published by Spuyten Duyvil (2022).

