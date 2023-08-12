Barefoot Movement Bluegrass At The Mainstay

On Friday, August 25, the Mainstay, in partnership with the Hedgelawn Foundation, welcomes the joyful bluegrass sounds of the The Barefoot Movement.

Bluegrass fans are already familiar with The Barefoot Movement, the bluegrass and Americana band, based out of Nashville, Tennessee, whose four members perform on stage – well, barefoot!

The group weaves lush harmonies, thoughtful instrumentation, and memorable melodies into a repertoire that clearly identifies with the sounds of an Appalachian string band, but also pays homage to the influences of country, folk, and even a bit of rock. The group has enjoyed almost non-stop cross-country touring with appearances at the top bluegrass festivals in the United States as well as a tour in Africa at the invitation of the American Embassy. They are former finalists in the Telluride Bluegrass Festival’s New Band Competition, and more recently received a Momentum Award, naming them “Band of the Year” by the International Bluegrass Music Association.

The “Movement” can be traced back to the college music studies of singer-songwriter/ fiddler Noah Wall and mandolinist Tommy Norris. With the addition of versatile guitarist and singer Alex Conerly and Katie Blomarz on the upright bass, the Movement’s sound found its winning, joyous sound.

The band has been featured in Country Weekly Magazine, Rolling Stone, CMT Edge, Music City Roots, and Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour.

As Chuck Plotkin, music producer for Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen asserted, “I would travel a thousand miles to hear them again and I urge music lovers of all stripes to join me.”

This show is scheduled for the Mainstay’s outdoor covered stage area weather permitting. Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall.