Busload of Books Returns to Chestertown After Yearlong US Tour

On Tuesday, August 15, from 5-7pm, Main Street Chestertown and Stam’s Luncheonette will be hosting a Welcome Back Party in the 200 block of High Street for the Busload of Books as they roll back into town, with music by WCTR. All are invited to attend.

The Busload of Books is returning home after nearly a year on the road traveling around America. Matthew Swanson and Robbi Behr (the minds/drivers/navigators behind the Busload of Books) and their four kids spent the 2022-2023 school year traveling the country in a school bus/tiny home—visiting Title I schools in all 50 states (plus DC), doing presentations on creativity and collaboration, and giving away 25,000 hardcover books to students and teachers from underserved communities. Along the way, they conducted a major research project, made a picture book about America, and invited their followers to join them for the ultimate virtual road trip.

Matthew and Robbi are the author and illustrator of the Cookie Chronicles series, The Real McCoys trilogy, and the picture books Sunrise Summer, Babies Ruin Everything, and Everywhere, Wonder. When not advocating for local schools, giving talks on creativity, or commercial salmon fishing in Alaska, they live in the hayloft of an old barn in Chestertown. For more information about the Busload of Books, visit busloadofbooks.com.

