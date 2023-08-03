Honoring Clay Railey, Elizabeth Hackett, and Addie Eckardt for Their Dedication to Wye River Upper School

In a heartwarming celebration of unwavering commitment and exceptional leadership, Wye River Upper School takes immense pride in honoring three distinguished individuals who have left an indelible mark on our institution. We extend our deepest gratitude to Clay Railey, former Secretary; Elizabeth Hackett, Chair of the Development Committee; and Addie Eckardt, for their invaluable years of service on the Board of Trustees.

Throughout their tenures, Clay, Elizabeth, and Addie have been instrumental in driving Wye River Upper School’s mission forward and elevating the educational experience of our students. Their passion, dedication, and unyielding support have been pivotal in helping us fulfill our commitment to empowering bright minds and fostering an inclusive learning environment. Their combined expertise and unyielding belief in the power of education have set an unparalleled standard for board service. The impact of their collective efforts can be witnessed in the lives of countless students who have graduated from Wye River Upper School with newfound confidence, knowledge, and a sense of purpose.

As our former Secretary, Clay Railey demonstrated exemplary leadership and an unparalleled commitment to advancing our institution’s values. His steadfast advocacy for accessible education and innovative initiatives has laid the groundwork for Wye River Upper School’s continued growth and success.

As Chair of the Development Committee, Elizabeth Hackett has been the driving force behind numerous transformative projects that have strengthened our school’s foundation. Her profound understanding of philanthropy and passion for educational excellence has fueled our ability to create a lasting impact within our community.

Addie Eckardt’s invaluable contributions as a dedicated member of the Board have been a beacon of inspiration for all. Her dedication to the betterment of education and the welfare of our students has been evident in every decision she made. Addie’s leadership has guided us through challenges and triumphs, strengthening our institution and making it more resilient.

On behalf of the entire Wye River Upper School community, we sincerely thank Clay Railey, Elizabeth Hackett, and Addie Eckardt. As you step down from your positions on the Board of Trustees, know that your legacy will endure in the lives of our students, faculty, and staff and the continued success of our institution.

About Wye River Upper School: Wye River Upper School, located in Centerville, MD, is a premier independent preparatory 8th – 12th-grade school dedicated to serving bright students who learn differently. Through individualized instruction, comprehensive support, and a nurturing community, the school empowers students with learning differences to achieve their full potential academically, socially, and emotionally. Wye River Upper School is recognized for its commitment to providing an inclusive environment fostering growth, resilience, and success.

