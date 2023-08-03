Easton Choral Arts Society invites new singers for the Holiday Concerts

ECAS is a friendly, welcoming choral community that last season added many new singers to its roster. Interested singers from 8th grade to adults are welcome to try out. Send email to [email protected] for information about joining.

The Easton Choral Arts Society’s 2023-2024 Season will kick off with “Home for the Holidays”, a festive program featuring the diverse holiday traditions celebrated across the entire United States. The concert dates are Thursday, December 7th at 7:30pm and Sunday, December 10th at 4pm at Christ Church in Easton.

The audience will travel across the country as this program takes them through a festive stylistic journey from Southern gospel and Midwestern folk to the Northeastern crooners and West Coast Hollywood flare. Even islands of both the Atlantic and Pacific (Hawaii, Puerto Rico and more) will share their Christmas spirit.

And there’s our own Delmarva! The area along the Delaware River was settled by the Swedes and was known as New Sweden. The tradition of Santa Lucia (Festival of Lights) began the Yuletide celebrations that continued through December. New Swedes Church is famous today for its festival, with children dressed in white, singing, distributing baked goods and wearing the crown of candles.

The program’s world premiere is the song of “Santa Lucia”, Composed by ECAS’s Artistic Director, Alexis Renee Ward, this new composition, and much of the program, will be accompanied by a professional guest instrumental ensemble of piano, percussion, and strings

This year’s program will also feature stunning works celebrating the miracles of Hanukkah, the cultural principles of Kwanzaa, and traditional sacred melodies of Christmas.

Easton Choral Arts is looking forward to performing for the community this season.