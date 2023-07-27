Mid-Shore Pro Bono earns 2023 Platinum Seal of Transparency

Mid-Shore Pro Bono has recently earned a Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency on GuideStar by showcasing the nonprofit’s mission-driven goals and measured impacts of the differences Mid-Shore Pro Bono is making on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

GuideStar connects people with data on more than 2.7 million nonprofits recognized by the U.S. government. GuideStar’s Nonprofit Profiles include information from nonprofits, the IRS, and other partners in the nonprofit sector.

“Now, our community members as well as 10+ million GuideStar users can find in-depth information about the impact Mid-Shore Pro Bono makes in the lives of the people we serve,” said Mid-Shore Pro Bono Executive Director Meredith Lathbury Girard, Esq. “This Platinum Seal of Transparency helps us shine a spotlight on the big differences we help make in our communities.”

Mid-Shore Pro Bono connects Eastern Shore individuals and families in need of legal representation with volunteer attorneys to ensure that justice truly is for all. Civil legal services include family law, housing, life planning, and economic stability. For more information, call 410-690-8128 or go to www.midshoreprobono.org. More about GuideStar is at guidestar.org.