Letter to Editor: Tommy Tuberville’s Mockery of U.S. Senate Role

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R, AL) has made a mockery of the U.S. Senate’s role to advise and consent. He is single-handedly blocking the approval of the promotion of approximately 250 officers, including the appointment of the first woman to be superintendent of the Naval Academy.

A former college football coach, he left his common sense on the gridiron.

Tuberville is seeking deletion in the Defense Department funding bill of language granting commanding officers authority to provide transportation and leave for those seeking an abortion, particularly if they are based in a state that prohibits or restricts abortions.

So much for humanity.

So much for protecting the military from the detrimental impact of the culture wars.

So much for intruding on our nation’s military prerogatives.

Am I angry? Damn right I am.

Is Tuberville abusing his ability to create a logjam? Again the answer is a yes.

I have written before of my respect for our Armed Forces. My concern for the appropriate use of our defense forces is unshakeable. My disdain for political interference is unquestionable.

If Tuberville is making political points at home at the sacrifice of our people in uniform, shame on him. Family plans for new schools and housing are in limbo. Spouses might advocate for retirement or resignation.

Uncertain leadership changes can affect readiness.

Tuberville is exercising power because he can, not because he should. His actions are reckless and “dangerous,” as characterized by President Biden. The former coach seems oblivious.

Many declaim the lack of public respect for once-revered institutions. Ill-advised actions by irresponsible federal legislators add to disenchantment.

Wake up, Coach Tuberville, and sense the need to support, not suppress the promotion of key officers.

Howard Freedlander

Annapolis