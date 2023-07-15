Buildings & Grounds Team Creates Safe & Superior Lifestyle at Londonderry on the Tred Avon

Londonderry on the Tred Avon’s values include a commitment to excellence, which can be seen in every aspect of the community, with each department playing a role in helping residents feel comfortable and safe. The Buildings and Grounds team plays a vital role in this, providing the community with accessible and superior living that meets the team’s renowned high-quality standards.

James Brooks, Londonderry’s Director of Buildings and Grounds, describes his Buildings & Grounds team as “always looking for ways to improve the community. With team members that are on call 7 days a week, 365 days a year, who have special backgrounds in electrical, HVAC, appliance repair, painting, etc., there is always someone available who knows how to fix it!”

The team takes pride in the work they put into the community and are always looking for ways to improve the campus’s attractiveness as well as its safety. For example, the salt the team uses in the wintertime is pet, concrete and interior floor-friendly, instead of using a less expensive and harsher variety.

Residents appreciate the lengths that the Buildings & Grounds team goes to, with their goal of fulfilling work orders within 24 hours and performing preventative maintenance to make sure everything is in the best condition it can be.

“From sidewalks to speed bumps to patios to siding, my team is consistently staying on top of the preventative work that needs to be done,” says Brooks. “We want to make sure everything is taken care of for our Londonderry residents. We like to tell our residents we are just a phone call away.”

Londonderry’s campus displays scenic views, with river birches lining the front of the Community Center and multiple ponds that contain fountains and local wildlife, with benches and walking paths surrounding the space. The Buildings & Grounds team strives to nurture these areas so that residents can enjoy the outdoors as much as the indoors.

Keeping the cottages and apartments in the best possible shape is also a top priority. The team aims to create unique and beautiful homes for their residents. “My favorite part of my job is when I get the opportunity to refurbish a cottage. I get to see the residents’ faces when they view their personalized selections for the first time,” shared Chris Andrews, Buildings & Grounds team member.

“Excellence means providing the best of myself to my team and the Londonderry residents every day,” said Brooks. “It means stopping to ask how someone’s day is going or to say hello and tell or listen to a joke. Excellence means contributing to enriching the lives of everyone around me.”

About Londonderry on the Tred Avon

Londonderry on the Tred Avon is an intimate residential cooperative community for adults ages 62+, offering a variety of housing options from convenient apartments to spacious cottages among 29 acres, including 1500 feet of waterfront shoreline. For more information, visit www.londonderrytredavon.com.