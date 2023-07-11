Choptank Health Announces New Behavioral Medicine Practitioner

Choptank Community Health System’s Easton Health Center and Denton Health Center recently welcomed behavioral medicine practitioner Laurence J. Pezor, MD, CHE to the medical practice.

Dr. Pezor will provide psychiatric medication assessments and medication management for children, adolescents, and young adult patients of Choptank Community Health System’s medical and dental providers. He will see patients in Choptank Health’s Easton Health Center on Wednesdays and at the Denton Health Center on Fridays. Pezor will also consult with Choptank Health’s pediatric providers on an as-needed basis.

Dr. Pezorspecializes in child and adolescent psychiatry and psychopharmacology, with more than 40 years of clinical practice and administrative experience, including managing intensive outpatient programs and inpatient services. Pezor most recently served as the medical director of University of Maryland Shore Behavioral Health and led a provider team assisting patients with mental health and recovery services. He has been serving the youth and families of the Mid-Shore for the last 10 years.

Dr. Pezor received his Doctorate of Medicine from the Ohio State University College of Medicine and a Bachelor of Science in biological sciences, cum laude, from the University of Southern California. He received fellowship training from the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine and completed his internship in pediatrics and residency in psychiatry at the Naval Hospital in San Diego, Calif.

Pezor is Board-Certified in Children and Adolescent Psychiatry from the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and is a Certified Healthcare Executive Diplomat with the American College of Healthcare Executives and a Diplomat with the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.

Choptank Community Health System provides medical and dental services in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties to more than 30,000 adults and children, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated healthcare for all.

Choptank Community Health’s medical services include primary health care, women’s health, pediatrics, behavioral health, chronic health management, and care navigation, with new medical patients now being welcomed. New and existing Choptank Health medical patients can call the Denton Health Center at 410-479-2650 or the Easton Health Center at 410-770-8910 to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment, with more information at www.choptankhealth.org.