7 IWLA Scholarship Winners Receive a Total of $16,000

Izaak Walton League of America (IWLA) Maryland Division and the Mid-Shore Chapter awarded $16K to seven outstanding, local students at the Mid-Shore’s June 29th dinner at Bolingbroke Park in Trappe.

Pictured (from left to right): Suzanne Sullivan, undergraduate selections coordinator; Ally Mueller, Talbot; Hope Benjamin, Dorchester; David Garcia, Horn Point; Michael Kalinowski, Horn Point; Frank Clark de Rosa, Queen Anne, Shayna Keller, Horn Point; and Mid-Shore Chapter President, Jamie Pierson. Unable to attend was Abby Loranc, Caroline County.

This year the undergraduate selection committee chose one applicant from each of the four counties area. Each student received a scholarship for $2,000. The three students from the Horn Point Lab in Cambridge are working on doctorate or masters’ programs. The Horn Point Lab is one of four regional campuses of the University of Maryland Centers for Environmental Science. Two received $2,500 each and the third (David Garcia) was sponsored by the Maryland Division for $3,000.

Through the generosity of Mrs. Florence Harper’s estate, the Mid-Shore Chapter is able to continue providing scholarships for education in STEM sciences with a focus on environmental studies. Mrs. Harper’s identified her bequest as being in memory of Antonio Johnson (understood to be a long-term employee, care-giver, and companion). Prior to Mrs. Harper’s gift, the Mid-Shore Chapter had funded its scholarship program from the collection of newspaper and aluminum cans in Easton and St. Michaels. The Chapter sustained this program for over 30 years and terminated it after the towns implemented recycling programs and COVID changed the public’s cooperation.

Additionally, the Mid-Shore Chapter recognized the accomplishments of Mrs.Lauren Rose, recipient of the Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators, one of nine nationally recognized environment educational teachers for 2022 – 2023. Mrs.Rose spends as much time as possible providing her students with field experiences learning water ecology and quality.

These studies take her and her students into the local marshes and streams. It is “wet-work”.Waders are essential and there is a limited supply. Learning that Mrs. Rose needed more waders, Chapter President Jamie Pierson presented her with 6 new pair at the June dinner, provided by the Chapter.