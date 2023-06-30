Talbot County Garden Club Underwrites Fresh Landscaping for Post Office

The Talbot County Garden Club has awarded its 2023 Project Grant to redesign and re-landscape the grounds in front of the U.S. Post Office on Dover Street. “This award recognizes that replacing the Post Office’s aging landscape with fresh plantings will not only beautify the grounds but also be welcoming to the many local residents who regularly visit that facility,” said the club’s incoming president Maribeth Lane.

The Post Office project was initiated and overseen by TCGC member Paige Connelly, assisted by Lane and immediate past president Carolyn Rugg. The landscaping was professionally installed by McHale Landscape Design, Inc.

TCGC introduced its Project Grant Program in 2022 with its first venture providing funds for the design and acquisition of greenery and benches along the new 2.5-mile Rail Trail Extension in Easton.

According to Lane, “The Talbot County Garden Club is thoroughly committed to supporting projects that benefit our community and enrich the natural beauty of our environment.”

For more information about Talbot County Garden Club, visit talbotcountygc.org.