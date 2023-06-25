It’s Time for Local Color

Each year the Working Artists Forum (WAF), under the auspices of the annual Plein Air Easton (PAE) Competition and Arts Festival, sponsors the well-known annual art exhibit and sale Local Color during Plein Air Easton.

This year’s dates for this beautiful, well-attended show are July 20 through July 23, 2023, when participating artists will be offering their original two-dimensional art for sale.

Zufar Bikbov, juror, was the second-place winner of Plein Air Easton 2022. He became a full-time artist and art teacher in 2017, and teaches painting in the studio and online at www.russera.com . His art can be seen at https://www.zufar.com. WAF was very pleased to have Zufar jury this year’s Local Color artists.

The artists, who are either members of WAF or reside in the Delmarva area, in this year’s show are Sandy Alanko, Jane Anderson, Leah Bell, Carol Cowie, Freeman Dodsworth, Carol Frost, Nancy Galvin, Jill Glassman, Shirley Hales, Kathleen Harvey, Patti Lucas Hopkins, Betty Huang, Roberta Ingram, Barbara Kern-Bush, Kathy Kopec, Pat Lang, Mary Ellen Lynott, Mary Ellen Mabe, Carol McClees, Deborah McFarlin, Michael McSorley, Carol Meers, Karen Merkin, Amanda Milliner, Diane DuBois Mullaly, Betty Papson, David Pelligrini, Chris Rapa, Diane Rappisi, Anne Reder, Jose Ramirez, Jim Rehak, Lesley Schless, Annie Singer, Georgette Toews, Walter Urbanek, Ronald Walker, Barbara Watson, Maureen Wheatley, Deborah Wolfe, Lori Yates, Barbara Zuehlke.

Judging will take place prior to the opening on July 20th. The judge for this year’s Local Color show is Charlie Hunter, 2022 Grand Prize winner at Plein Air. Hunter’s work examines the pressures of modern urban and suburban culture upon small-town and agricultural communities. His work is in multiple collections and museums and can be seen at https://www.hunter-studio.com

The public is invited to attend the show and the opening ceremony and award presentation held at Christ Church, 111 S. Harrison St., Easton. The doors open at Noon on July 20th. There will be FREE demonstrations throughout the weekend.

HOURS FOR ART SHOW & SALE:

Thursday July 20, 12 – 6 pm

Friday July 21, 10 – 6 pm

Saturday July 22, 10 – 6 pm

Sunday July 23, 12 – 4 pm

Free Painting Demonstration Schedule

The Working Artists Forum is again offering four, free to the public, painting demonstrations during their annual Local Color Art Show & Sale.

All demonstrations will take place at Christ Church, 2nd floor:

Thursday – 7/20/23 – Charlie Hunter 1:00 – 3:00, Christ Church, PAE ‘22 Grand Prize winner

Thursday – 7/20/23 – Zufar Bikbov 3:30 – 5:30, Christ Church, Second Place PAE ’22 winner

Friday – 7/21/23 – Mick McAndrews 1:00 – 3:00, Christ Church, Third Place PAE ’22 winner

Friday – 7/21/23 – Neal Hughes 3:30 -5:30, Christ Church, Artist’s Choice PAE ’22 winner

For more information on Local Color and the Working Artists Forum, visit www.WorkingArtistsForum.com; and for PAE Information, visit www.pleinaireaston.com