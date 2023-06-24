Delmarva Review: The Practice of Small Repairs by Jeanine Hathaway

Author’s Note: “How important it is to take care of problems when they’re small! I imagined a friend doing minor maintenance on his house. He’d assess the situation, read instructions, and do a good job. The poem shifts in last five lines and moves beyond the literal fix-it. With his clean hand over his heart, he pledges to take care of what needs close attention to be held together.”

The Practice of Small Repairs

A gap. A man, his caulk gun

at first awkward draws a bead.

He recalls with a flush

to read the directions before

the gush and scrape. Seal

and in the end the colors

match and blend so no one

will know it’s not done by a pro.

Smooth, the man stands, tall.

He walks to the sink for a drink

and a wash and he thinks

hand over heart,

prayer or pledge,

this is a seam that will hold.

Jeanine Hathaway is the author of the novel, Motherhouse (NY: Hyperion, 1992), The Self as Constellation (UNT, 2002), winner of the 2001 Vassar Miller Poetry Prize, the chapbook The Ex-Nun Poems (Finishing Line Press, 2011), and Long after Lauds (Slant Books, 2019) winner of a 2020 Catholic Book Award for Poetry. She is professor emerita of English at Wichita State University and a former mentor in the Seattle Pacific University MFA Creative Writing Program.

