Benedictine Celebrates Its 2023 Graduating Class

Benedictine is proud to announce the graduation of eight students from its school on June 8th. The ceremony took place on the campus in Ridgely. Graduates gathered after the ceremony for a reception with family, friends and staff to celebrate. For Benedictine’s students, this graduation is a culmination of many years of hard work overcoming challenges to move forward and live their best life.

“This year, I had the honor and pleasure of teaching three individuals from the class of 2023,” commented Danielle Poore, Transitional Functional Academics teacher. “Seeing my students grow and reach their greatest potential is my biggest goal for each of them.” One of her students, Ben, received the 2023 Student of the Year Award.

“Ben is a hard working young man who has touched the lives of many students and staff members at Benedictine. He came to us when he was 13 and over the last 9 years through his hard work has gained independence and developed skills to serve him in his life beyond Benedictine. He loves to be involved in things and has participated in many local community events and school activities. You will often find Ben drawing in his room, or listening to music in his down time. He loves to create new things and is always willing to lend a helpful hand.” Ben was recently employed at Tenchi Restaurant in Greensboro.

For the past seven years, Nick Fox, a Functional Academics teacher, has taught recent graduate N’Faly. Nick commented, “N’Faly entered my classroom at age 14 and it was his first placement away from home. He is filled with passion and a sense of humor that has made him a pleasure to teach throughout his time at Benedictine. He loves singing songs and dancing to Motown.” Fox went on to share, “But what N’Faly loves most is his family and he was always asking when his next visit would be. On graduation day, I saw a large group of his family and friends in attendance all wearing matching t-shirts in celebration of N’Faly’s accomplishments. It is great to know he is going back to live in his childhood home supported by caretakers and surrounded by his large and loving family.” N’Faly won a senior award for speech and music and received the superlative award for class clown.

Students with developmental disabilities can join the Benedictine school as early as age 5 and graduate when they turn 21. For more information about the Benedictine school, please contact Admissions and IEP Coordinator at [email protected].

For more information about Benedictine’s job-ready workforce, please contact Adult Services Director at [email protected]. For ways that you can support Benedictine and its mission, please contact the Chief Advancement Officer at [email protected].

About Benedictine:

Benedictine is a non-sectarian nonprofit service provider supporting close to 200 children and adults living with developmental disabilities and autism. Benedictine’s mission is to help the individuals they support achieve their greatest potential and highest level of independence.

The year-round educational program is one of only 22 nationwide to earn a four-year accreditation from the National Commission for Accreditation of Special Education Services (NCASES). This program includes home-like living and learning options on the Ridgely, Maryland campus, for children ages 5 to 21 who come from Maryland and surrounding states. Benedictine also has 4 student group homes located in Caroline and Talbot Counties.

Benedictine’s Adult Services program offers Meaningful Day and job training services for transitional youth and adults, ages 22 to 70+, who live in the community, and in 18 Benedictine adult group homes in Caroline, Talbot, and Anne Arundel Counties.

Benedictine’s Easton Community Services & Training Center prepares the adults it serves to enter the workforce. Benedictine also collaborates with the Department of Rehabilitation Services (DORS) to provide training programs and job search services for students in the Talbot, Queen Anne’s, Caroline and Dorchester County public schools and adults living in the surrounding community.

Benedictine serves individuals from all over the state and Mid-Atlantic region and is one of the Eastern Shore’s largest nonprofit employers with 350 employees. For more information, visit www.benschool.org.