A Date with History Lecture Series on July 12

A Date with History Lecture Series “Letters of Matthew Tilghman Goldsborough Earle” July 12th , 2023 at 1pm.

Join Annabel Earle Lesher and her husband, Ronald Lesher, as they read excerpts from three letters of Matthew Tilghman Goldsborough Earle. The letters, written from Urbanna, Virginia in 1931 to his son, John Goldsborough Earle, describe various business ventures in Easton, Maryland in the 1880’s. M.T.G. Earle was the son of Dr. John Charles Earle, one of the founding physicians of Memorial Hospital here in Easton, who lived on a farm, Brooklets, at the southern edge of the town of Easton. In 1883, upon the death of his brother, James, at the railroad crossing on Goldsborough Street, M.T.G. Earle returned from Baltimore to try his hand at various businesses – selling coal and lumber, managing a property insurance agency, delivering ice for the iceboxes in homes and businesses in Easton, and working as the cashier of the Talbot Savings Bank on Dover Street. He was joined in those ventures by William Dawson, who would become his brother-in-law in 1888.

Location: 25 S. Washington Street, Easton, Maryland

Reservations are required and the cost is FREE for THS members and $5 for non-members. If you have any questions or wish to sign-up, please contact the Talbot Historical Society at 410-822-0773 or email [email protected]