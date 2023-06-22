The Arc Honors Community Leaders At Celebration Impact

Every year at Celebration Impact, The Arc Central Chesapeake Region (The Arc) recognizes people in the community who have made a significant difference on behalf of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The employees, organizational leaders, and people supported who were recognized at Celebration Impact last night embody The Arc’s core values with their heart-driven, action-oriented leadership. Celebration Impact is a meaningful space to thank those who have truly and consistently gone above and beyond.

“At The Arc, we define impact as life-altering, sustainable change,” said Jonathon Rondeau, President & CEO of The Arc, during his opening remarks. “I am proud to say that this is something I get to witness here every day.”

There were six awards granted to nine recipients this year, and three of those recipients were employees of The Arc. The Leadership in Direct Service Award went to Javonna Thomas, a direct support professional who has made a significant impact in supporting the people in her Day Services group to be independent and make their own decisions. Two Arc employees, Karen Cratty and Jessica Sauers, received this year’s Leadership in Administration & Management Award. Karen steadied The Arc’s corporate finance team through a great deal of growth and change this year, and Jessica took on all Children, Youth & Their Families programs in addition to running The Arc’s Community Supports programs as the inaugural Director of 2Gen Initiatives.

The winners of the Outstanding Personal Achievement awards, granted to people The Arc supports for their contributions to the community, were Kojo Yirenkyi and Terry Cramer. They have been engaged, active members in their communities modeling independence for all.

Three other awards were granted last night: Delegates Mark Chang and Ben Barnes both received Lorraine Sheehan Advocacy Awards for their work on behalf of The Arc and the greater disability community, the Easton Rotary Club won the Leadership in Social Responsibility Award for their generous support of The Arc’s Expanding What’s Possible capital campaign for Port Stret Commons, and long-time leader, advocate, and disability rights champion Carol Beatty was awarded the Impact through Leadership Award, one of The Arc’s highest honors.

Because of these leaders’ hard work, commitment, and embodiment of The Arc’s mission and values, the impacts of their contributions will be felt for years to come.