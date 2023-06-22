July Public Programs at Pickering Creek Audubon Center

Whimsy: Wet Feet & Muddy Hands

Friday, July 7, 2023

3:30 – 5:00 pm

$5 per person

Summertime is for playing outdoors and getting messy! Cool down this summer by joining Pickering Creek educators for a fun frolic through our freshwater wetlands. Feet will get wet, hands will get muddy and frogs will be chased. Recommended for ages 4-7 but all ages are welcome! REGISTER HERE

From Corn & Cattle to Milkweeds & Monarchs: An Historic Tour of Pickering Creek

Wednesday, July 19, 2023

5:30 – 7:00 pm

$5 per person

What did the landscape of Pickering Creek look like 25, 50, 100 years ago? Where you might hear the Conkaree of Red-Winged Blackbirds today was once filled with the Moooos of Black Angus cattle just a few decades ago. Join Pickering Creek educators for an easy walk and wagon ride around the front and back of the property to learn about the site’s farming history, who lived on the property and what the site might have looked like over the past 200 years. REGISTER HERE

WEBINAR – Orchids of Maryland and the Eastern Shore

Monday, July 31, 2023

7:00 – 8:30 pm

$5 per person

Orchids aren’t just limited to rainforests and tropical islands, we have dozens of native species of orchids in Maryland as well! While Lady’s Slipper species get all the glory, Lady’s Tresses’ and Cranefly Orchids are just as beautiful. Join us for a conversation with Julianne McGuinness about native Maryland orchids as well as orchids you might find here on the Eastern Shore!

Julianne is the Program Development Coordinator for the North American Orchid Conservation Center (NAOCC). NAOCC is a coalition of organizations dedicated to conserving the diverse orchid heritage of the U.S. and Canada. Based at the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center (SERC) and co-founded with the U.S. Botanic Garden, it also includes the National Zoological Park, the National Museum of Natural History, and Smithsonian Gardens among other collaborators. REGISTER HERE