Adkins Mystery Monday: What Herbaceous Plant Can Be Found on the Forest?

Happy Mystery Monday! What unique herbaceous plant can be found on the forest floor and is naturally almost completely white?

Last week, we asked you about fragrant cleavers (Galium triflorum). There are five native species of cleavers in Caroline County. Fragrant cleavers or fragrant bedstraw are so named because of the vanilla scent of the dried leaves and because it was, at one time, used to stuff mattresses. Different species of Galium can generally be differentiated by the number of leaves per node and the fruit size.

#adkinsarboretum #mysterymonday #mysteryplant #fragrantcleavers #bedstraw #carolinecounty