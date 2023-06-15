UM Shore Medical Group-Women’s Health Welcomes Two UM School of Medicine Providers

University of Maryland Shore Medical Group-Women’s Health recently welcomedJanyne E. Althaus, MD, a University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) perinatologist who specializes in managing high-risk pregnancies, and Abbie L. Fields, MD, a leading gynecologic oncologist with UM SOM. Dr. Althaus and Dr. Fields are seeing patients at the Easton-based practice at 522 Idlewild Avenue.

Both specialists are highly trained in managing complex medical conditions that can surface during pregnancy, such as gestational diabetes, hypertension and fetal abnormalities. With their expertise, they can provide comprehensive care to both the mother and developing fetus, assuring the best possible outcomes.

With more than 20 years in her field, Dr. Althaus is board certified in gynecology and obstetrics, and in maternal-fetal medicine. She most recently worked at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay, Wis., and prior to that served as a perinatologist with Essentia Health Saint Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, Minn. Previously, she served as Director of Perinatal Outreach and Maternal Transport in the Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics at Johns Hopkins Hospital/Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore.

Dr. Althaus received her Bachelor of Arts from Pennsylvania State University and her Doctor of Medicine from Michigan State University. She completed her residency in Hartford Hospital’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology in Hartford, Conn., and her fellowship in maternal-fetal medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine’sDepartment of Gynecology and Obstetrics.

Dr. Fields has more than three decades of experience in the field of gynecologic oncology. She is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and holds a sub-specialty certification in gynecologic oncology. Most recently, she served as Director of Gynecologic Oncology in the Pelvic Reconstruction and Complex Gynecologic Surgery Department at LifeBridge Health-Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, and as chair of the Integrated Network Cancer Program at the Alvin and Lois Lapidus Cancer Institute-LifeBridge Health in Baltimore. She previously served as Medical Director of Gynecologic Oncology at the Washington Cancer Institute in Washington, D.C.

Dr. Fields received her Bachelor of Arts from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, and her Doctor of Medicine from Ohio State University’s College of Medicine in Columbus, Ohio. She completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University in Chicago, Ill., and her fellowship in gynecologic oncology from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

UM SMG-Women’s Health provides high quality, convenient obstetrics, midwifery and gynecology care to patients, including managing high-risk pregnancy and advanced cancer care and treatment monitoring.

To schedule an appointment, please call UM Shore Medical Group-Women’s Health at 410-820-4888.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.