Adkins Mystery Monday: What Herbaceous Plant is Growing in the Forest?

Happy Mystery Monday! What herbaceous plant is growing along our paths in the forest?

Last week, we asked you about the rough green snake (Opheodrys aestivus)! A rough green snake can easily be identified and differentiated from its relative the smooth green snake by two main things. 1) the rough green snake has keeled scales and the smooth green snake has smooth scales. 2) the rough green snake is found throughout Maryland, except for the western most counties, where the smooth green snake mainly resides. The rough green snake is small and very thin, but can grow up to 40 inches long. It is not venomous and primarily eats insects. They can be found in the grass or easily navigating and camouflaging among the shrubs and trees.

