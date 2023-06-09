Psychic Medium at Church Hill Theatre June 28th

Medium Debbie Wojciechowski Returns to CHT

For one night only, on June 28, 2023, acclaimed medium Debbie Wojciechowsk will return to Church Hill Theatre to help connect patrons with their loved ones who have passed. As an Evidential Medium with extensive training in the U.S. and England, she is an expert in both near-death experiences and grief counseling.

Debbie does not perform on a stage, but works more intimately, connecting members of her audience with loved ones who have moved beyond their physical lives. As she channels each message, she hopes to bring comfort and awareness to people that there is a life after this one: our loved ones are

always with us. Her clients have described her as empathetic and down-to-earth, with a real gift for sensitive readings.

A native of Baltimore, Ms. Wojciechowski holds a Master of Science degree from Johns Hopkins University. She has enjoyed a 25-year career in federal law enforcement and is a nationally acclaimed and certified Evidential Medium. An Evidential Medium is an individual who can communicate with Spirt. This information can be unequivocally verified and is evidence of the human’s soul survival beyond physical life.

Whether you are a believer or a skeptic, this could be the perfect outing on a warm summer night. Many find Medium Debbie particularly insightful. Tickets to her June 28 appearance may be purchased at churchhilltheatre.org for $50. Reservations can also be made by calling the Church Hill

Theatre office at (410) 556-6003

For more information about Debbie Wojciechowski and her work, please visit mediumdebbie.com or follow her on social media at facebook.com/mediumdebbie and instagram at @mediumdebbie.