Emmanuel Church Feeds the National Music Festival and Washington College Staff

During the 2 weeks of classical music presented by over 100 musicians from near and far Emmanuel Church is filling a gap that is noteworthy. Since Washington College’s dining facilities are closed for the summer the musicians and Washington College staff were on their own for meals. Chestertown restaurants were unprepared for a brief onslaught for meals. Emmanuel Church began filling that gap by providing lunches several times in past years of National Music Festival events but had to stop during the Covid crisis. Happily, the service provided by an all- volunteer “Kitchen Krew” resumed, starting last Monday. More than 100 musicians filled the reception hall, giving them a chance to get to know each other as well as filling their stomachs with a simple meal.