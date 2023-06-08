Summer Talk Series with the Horn Point Laboratory

As part of their 50th anniversary, the Horn Point Laboratory (HPL) is hosting a series of six free Summer Talks. Beginning June 20 these Tuesday talks will run weekly (except July 4th), from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. “We are excited to bring our latest science to the Cambridge community and to share what we are learning about the natural world around us.” shared Director, Mike Sieracki. With slides and conversation, faculty members will share their research on a variety of topics to explore the science of the waters that surround us.

HPL is partnering with the High Spot restaurant in Cambridge to create a relaxed and inviting atmosphere. Come early and come hungry and thirsty. Tuesdays from 4:00 to 6:00 pm the High Spot’s gastro pub grub is ½ price and drinks are $2.00 off!

Summer Talks and faculty members include:

June 20

Mike Sieracki

Horn Point Lab 50th anniversary: Past, present and future of science in Dorchester County

June 27

Ming Li

Impact of climate change on coastal flooding in the Dorchester Country:

Sea level rise and warming oceans increase the risk of coastal flooding in low-lying areas on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

7-11

Cindy Palinkas

Living shorelines: using the power of nature to protect our coasts

7-18

Stephanie Alexander

A Virtual Tour of the UMCES Horn Point Oyster Hatchery

Learn how the UMCES Horn Point Oyster Hatchery produces oyster larvae, seed and spat on shell for restoration, private aquaculture, and public fishery activities in the Chesapeake Bay region.

7-25

Jamie Pierson

From Plankton to Plastics: the Chesapeake under a microscope

-Meet the tiniest creatures in our local waterways, and learn how they are connected to our everyday lives.

8-1

Greg Silsbe

Environmental Remote Sensing: How scientists use satellites to monitor the Earth.

This talk explores the theory, opportunities and challenges of monitoring environmental change from earth-observing satellites.

Come hungry to learn about science of local and national interest and to get your fill of the High Spot’s good eats and cool drinks! High Spot is located at 305 High Street, Cambridge.

Talks are Free! Registration is encouraged as the space for each talk is limited to 30 people.

To Register: https://www.usmf.org/horn-point-laboratory-summer-talks/

Questions, please contact Carin Starr at cstarr@umces.edu or 410-221-8408.