Summer Art Adventures at RiverArts’ KidSPOT

If you’ve never walked by KidSPOT , you’re in for a real treat. In fact, you may be drawn to just walk in and see all the activity. It is truly a welcoming, happy place!

This summer KidSPOT is offering six art adventures to choose from. Each session is five days, two hours per day. All are taught by experienced teachers.

* Little Kids Art Adventures with Amy Boumiea

Ages 4-6, June 26-30, 10am-noon.

Create masterpieces using a variety of media including drawing, painting, mixed media and sculpture.

* Clay Handbuilding Adventures with Chris Neiman

Ages 10-13, July 10-14, 10am-noon.

Using handbuilding techniques, create coiled and pinched pots, cups, and more and then glaze them.

* Adventures in Printmaking with Mary Ann Herron

Ages 7-12, July 17-21, 1pm-3pm.

Create four different types of prints and then enhance them with pastels and watercolors.

* Adventures in Painting with Amy Miller

Ages 7-12, July 31-August 4, 10am-noon

Experiment with different painting techniques and learn how color and how it enhances these masterpieces.

* Little Kids Art-Full Garden Adventure with Elizabeth Healy

Ages 4-6, August 7-11, 10am-noon.

Create paintings, collages, sculptures and more while learning about flowers, insects, birds, and butterflies.

* Adventures with Clay Creations with Teresa Jetton

Ages 8-12, August 7-11, 10am-noon.

Use handbuilding techniques to create a fantastic fish sculpture and other wonderful masterpieces.

KidSPOT is located next to the RiverArts Gallery and Gift Shop, 315 High Street, in the breezeway.

Space is limited, so sign up now. To learn more about these programs, fees, and to register go to, www/chestertownriverarts.com or call 410-778-6300.