Benedictine’s Chrome City Fundraiser To Take Place on July 30th

Marking its 21st year, the Benedictine Foundation Chrome City Fundraiser will take place on Sunday, July 30th. Known as one of the largest rides in Maryland, this annual event draws more than a 1,000 riders and brings together over 2000 people to Benedictine’s Ridgely campus in support of its mission.

“Chrome City has always been an event that our students and adults look forward to every year. But what makes this event more special is that it gives the community, that extends well beyond our Eastern Shore region, the opportunity to join us on campus to support our mission,” stated Benedictine Executive Director Scott Evans.

Motorcycles, hot rods, classic and custom cars are all invited to participate. Everyone that registers will receive an official Chrome City t-shirt, lunch from Famous Dave’s and a day of fun and entertainment with door prizes, car contests, live music and more. Don’t have a classic car or motorcycle – you can still join the festivities.

Please note that this will not be an escorted ride this year. We encourage friends and families to gather together to ride to Benedictine. Day-of registration locations this year will be at the Outback Steakhouse in Annapolis (9-10am) and at the Benedictine campus in Ridgely (9:30-11am). Participates are encouraged to register online prior to the event for a discounted fee of $35. You can register online HERE or call 410.634.2292. Event takes place on the Benedictine campus from 10-2pm.

If you are interested in sponsoring Chrome City, please contact Benedictine by July 14th to ensure that your name/logo is on the official Chrome City t-shirt. Sponsorships can be found HERE or contact Ashley Downes at Ashley.downes@benschool.org or call 410. 634.2292. Visit Benedictine at www.benschool.org.

About Benedictine:

Benedictine is a non-sectarian nonprofit service provider supporting close to 200 children and adults living with developmental disabilities and autism. Benedictine’s mission is to help the individuals they support achieve their greatest potential and highest level of independence.

The year-round educational program is one of only 22 nationwide to earn a four-year accreditation from the National Commission for Accreditation of Special Education Services (NCASES). This program includes home-like living and learning options on the Ridgely, Maryland campus, for children ages 5 to 21 who come from Maryland and surrounding states. Benedictine also has 4 student group homes located in Caroline and Talbot Counties.

Benedictine’s Adult Services program offers Meaningful Day and job training services for transitional youth and adults, ages 22 to 70+, who live in the community, and in 18 Benedictine adult group homes in Caroline, Talbot, and Anne Arundel Counties.

Benedictine’s Easton Community Services & Training Center prepares the adults it serves to enter the workforce. Benedictine also collaborates with the Department of Rehabilitation Services (DORS) to provide training programs and job search services for students in the Talbot, Queen Anne’s, Caroline and Dorchester County public schools and adults living in the surrounding community.

Benedictine serves individuals from all over the state and Mid-Atlantic region and is one of the Eastern Shore’s largest nonprofit employers with 350 employees. For more information, visit www.benschool.org.