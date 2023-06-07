Oxford Community Center to Host Celebration of Native American History and Culture

The Oxford Community Center (OCC) will host a celebration of Native American history and culture on June 15, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. The event will feature guest speakers Captain William Dial, Chief Donna Wolf Mother Abbott, and JoAnn Brown.

Captain Dial, a retired Navy captain with a deep passion for history, will kick off the event with a captivating presentation on Oxford’s Native American legends and lore. Dial has served 31 years in the Navy, including as a special assistant to the Navy surgeon general. He brings a unique perspective and a wealth of knowledge to the subject.

Chief Wolf Mother Abbott, the first woman to lead the Nause-Waiwash Indians, will share insights into the tribe’s rich history and cultural heritage. She will explain how she has dedicated herself to preserving their history, enhancing their culture, and maintaining their traditions. In 2022, Chief Wolf Mother Abbott was also honored as one of the twelve women featured on the notable Dorchester Women’s Mural, in Cambridge.

JoAnn Brown, owner of Justamere Trading Post in Easton, will provide a fascinating discussion on Native American medicinal herbs and their historical use. A Seneca descendent with over 35 years of experience, Brown’s expertise and passion for sharing indigenous knowledge will undoubtedly captivate the audience.

“This will be a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together and learn about the rich history and vibrant culture of Native Americans in our region,” said Liza Ledford, Director of Oxford Community Center. “We invite everyone to join us in this celebration of learning, inspiration, and cultural appreciation.”

Native artifacts will be on display at the event provided by the guests and the Oxford Museum. This immersive experience will allow attendees to appreciate the beauty and significance of local Native American culture firsthand.

This event is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 5:00 PM, and cocktails and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Produced in partnership with the Oxford Museum.

For more information and to reserve your space, please visit the Oxford Community Center’s website at www.oxfordcc.org or contact the center at 410-226-5904.

This program is funded in part by Talbot Arts with revenues provided by the Maryland State Arts Council and the governments of Talbot County, Easton, Oxford and St. Michaels.