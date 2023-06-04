Spy Minute: Celebrating the Academy 65th with one Big Family Photo

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On Saturday afternoon, Academy Art Museum’s gathered together hundreds of friends and artists to celebrate its 65th birthday this year. It was done on the museum’s wonderful South Street lawn with music, complimentary ice cream, and some fun screen-printing of the AAM’s commemorative poster.

But the fun part for many was to help recreate a historic photoshoot the Museum originally staged for its 25th anniversary. In this case, it required professional equipment for the photographer to find just the right angle to match the original. The Spy can’t wait to see the final edition.

A few spies were at the event and filed this report.

This video is approximately one minute in length. For more information about the Academy Art Museum please go here.