38 Years and Counting: Chesapeake Music Director Don Buxton Sets the Stage for 2023 Season

In the Spy’s recent interview with Chesapeake Music’s long-tenured executive director, Don Buxton, the veteran mastermind behind one the most prestigious classical music events in the Mid-Atlantic region revealed exciting details about the upcoming 2023 season, promising a feast for the senses and a celebration of musical artistry.

With an infectious enthusiasm, Buxton shared his appreciation for the exceptional talents of the performers, marveling at their ability to captivate audiences through their appearances on public television broadcasts, live performances at prestigious venues like Lincoln Center, and their extensive discographies. These musicians, according to Buxton, transcend the label of “world class” and embody something more profound — a level of artistry that makes them household names.

Chesapeake Music’s 2023 season is set to kick off in grand style during the first two weeks of June. Buxton has invited the public to witness the behind-the-scenes magic during free open rehearsals on June 8th and the following Wednesday. These unique opportunities offer an inside look at how these remarkable performances are meticulously crafted, showcasing the power of subtle adjustments that transform musical pieces.

This year’s festival also welcomes rising stars such as violinist Randall Goosby, whose performance earlier this year left audiences spellbound. The festival is further invigorated by the presence of the vibrant Terrorist String Quartet, finalists of a prestigious competition, who infuse the event with their infectious energy.

Buxton spoke about Chesapeake Music’s commitment to cultivating a new generation of classical music enthusiasts. The organization offers free student tickets, extending the invitation to accompanying parents and teachers. Additionally, new patron deals entice first-time attendees to experience the transformative power of live performances, creating lasting connections and cultivating an ever-growing audience.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information and ticket sales please go here.

Chesapeake Music holds its 38th annual Chesapeake Chamber Music Festival for two weekends, June 9-11 and June 15-17, at the Ebenezer Theater in downtown Easton. The program of six remarkable and diverse concerts promises to delight, surprise, and engage you. The festival opening extravaganza features works by Mozart, Wiancko, and Brahms, followed by a light reception following the concert.