Auditions for Harvey at Church Hill Theatre

Auditions for Harvey, Mary Chase’s Pulitzer Prize winning drama will be held at Church Hill Theatre on Monday and Wednesday, June 12th and 14th at 5:30 PM and Saturday morning, June 17th at 10 AM. Directed by Bonnie Hill, the play runs three weekends from September 8 – September 24.

In this whimsical period comedy, Edward P. Dowd introduces his imaginary friend, Harvey, a six-and-a-half-foot rabbit, to guests at a society party given by his sister, Veta. She has seen enough of her brother’s eccentric behavior and decides to have him committed to a sanitarium to spare her daughter and the family further embarrassment. The results are both surprising and hilarious. In 1950, this delightful and amusing play was made into a film starring Jimmy Stewart.

Ms. Hill is looking to cast six men and five women in this period comedy. Ages for male and female characters range from 25 to 80. More information about the characters can be found on the Church Hill Theatre website: https://www.churchhilltheatre.org/shows/auditions.

Familiarity with the script is beneficial, but not necessary. Scripts are available for your perusal at CHT but must be returned.

Construction and technical assistance are also needed.

For further information, call/email Bonnie Hill at 410-708-2870/ bonniehill@zimbracloud.com