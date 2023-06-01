Chestertown Recreation Commission to Sponsor 2nd Annual “Saturday in the Park”

The Chestertown Recreation Commission is excited to announce our second annual FREE community “Saturday in the Park” event, sponsored by the Kent County Health Department! This upcoming event will be at Wilmer Park on Saturday, June 10th from 11:00 am until sunset. There will be a variety of activities for families and people of all ages. A few things that will be included are an open mic area, lawn games, artisans, yoga and martial arts classes, crafts for kids, and more!

Bring your own kayak for a peaceful guided tour of nearby Radcliffe Creek. Kayaks will be available for rental on-site. Enjoy the scenic Chester River by bringing your own kayaks, paddle boards, small sailboats, or other Non-Motorized Watercraft. A section will also be available for individuals to swap canoes and kayaks.

The Commission is partnering with organizations such as the YMCA, Phoenix Martial Arts, the Boys and Girls Club, Sumner Hall, and the Garnet Elementary School Judy Center to truly make this community event something special. The event will conclude with a movie on the lawn- the original 1960 comedy “Little Shop of Horrors” with cartoons and FREE unlimited popcorn!

The Chestertown Recreation Commission invites all organizations, clubs, vendors, groups, and individuals interested in participating! We are looking for the following:

Outfitters to display, demonstrate, and promote their non-motorized watercraft (kayaks, canoes, paddle boards, windsurfing boards)

Residents to swap or trade their used non-motorized watercraft

Individuals or groups to perform at Open Mic/ Stage

Artisans to demonstrate or perform their talents (e.g., painters, dancers, actors)

Friendly people to participate in field games such as bocce ball, corn hole, and volleyball.

Vendors to provide food trucks, ice cream, and drinks – all non-alcoholic

Athletic / Aerobic groups promoting health and wellness

General volunteers to assist throughout the day with various duties and/ or activities

Wilmer Park is a large area, however, space is limited. If you are interested in participating, please contact us as soon as possible, at: ChestertownRecreation@gmail.com, visit us on Facebook at Chestertown Recreation

** For open Mic: Text or call Stu (301) 257- 5446**